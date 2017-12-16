- Advertisement -

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has admitted that frustration at his side sometimes turns him into a “complete psycho” on the bench.

McCarthy’s charges will face AmaZulu tonight in their last home match of 2017, before battling Mamelodi Sundowns away next midweek.

The former Bafana Bafana striker believes his side hasn’t been able to hit top form due to a lack of concentration for the full duration of matches.

“We don’t have concentration for the 90 minutes,” McCarthy said, as quoted by Kick-Off.

“We play through phases … we play very well for the first 45 minutes and then the second half we switch off.

- Advertisement -

“Then I have to keep screaming at my players like a complete psycho on the bench as players are not doing their job, are not concentrating, are not focused and are not doing what they are paid to do, and that’s to be focused for 90 minutes – that’s not too much to ask.”

City’s last match saw them held 1-1 by SuperSport United, but McCarthy was at least happy to see Aubrey Ngoma return to action and even score a fine goal.

“Aubrey came back from injury, so he has to be gradually worked back in,” McCarthy added.

“He’s looked fantastic in training, so I decided to throw him in and see how well he coped with the pace and speed of the game.

“And he did superbly well and took his goal very well, which is what we had been missing.”