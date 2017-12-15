- Advertisement -

Wayne Rooney has won November’s Premier League Goal of the Month award for his strike from his own half in Everton’s win over West Ham United.

Rooney, 32, scored a hat trick in the 4-0 win over the Hammers in the final game before caretaker manager David Unsworth handed over the reins to incoming full-time boss Sam Allardyce, who was watching from the stands at Goodison Park.

- Advertisement -

Captaining his boyhood club on the night, Rooney produced the long-range effort to complete his treble in the 66th minute. Goalkeeper Joe Hart’s long clearance landed in front of Rooney, who struck the ball back over his former England colleague’s head and into the unguarded net.

The goal was reminiscent of his famous goal at Upton Park for Manchester United in 2014, when he beat Adrian Lopez from just inside the West Ham half for the first of his brace in a 2-0 win.

Since returning the Everton in the summer after 13 years at Old Trafford, Rooney has scored nine goals in 15 Premier League appearances, including five in his last four games.