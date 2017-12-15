- Advertisement -

Edo Government on Friday assured that it was ready to host the match between Nigeria’s Flamingoes and their Ethiopian counterparts at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Saturday.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, while inspecting the stadium said government would do everything possible to ensure that ongoing maintenance work at the stadium was completed before Saturday.

- Advertisement -

“We therefore urge residents of the state to come out in great number to support the Flamingoes to enable them secure passage to the final round of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup finals in Uruguay next year,’’ he said.

The Flamingoes, Nigeria’s under-17 women football team, had drawn 1-1 draw with Ethiopia at Addis Ababa about two weeks ago.

Saturday’s match is the second leg tie of the fixture, with the aggregate winners facing either Cameroon or Algeria.