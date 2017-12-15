- Advertisement -

Sam Allardyce has heaped praise on his Everton players for what he describes as a “miraculous recovery” since he took charge in November.

Everton were in the midst of relegation worries following a terrible start to the season but since Allardyce’s arrival, the team have risen to 10th in the Premier League table.

Allardyce said: “Credit goes to the players who have achieved so much in a short period of time.

“I think 10 points from four games is a miraculous recovery from them. It’s put the club in a pretty stable position very quickly.

“That allows me to think a little bigger than when I first came in and think a little bit more about sustaining our position in the top half.”

It was reported on Thursday that Allardyce would not stand in the way of Ross Barkley, who nearly joined Chelsea in the summer, if he wanted to leave the club in January.

When asked about Barkley’s future, Allardyce said: “I’m not aware of any link with Chelsea at the moment.

“If Ross isn’t interested in staying at Everton, and I don’t know whether he is or he isn’t, then it would be sensible to consider whatever offers there are in January.

“But there is no offer on the table to consider. I’m more interested in Ross being fit and available for Everton.”

Everton host Swansea on Monday, and Allardyce suggested Yannick Bolasie could be in line to make his return from a long-term injury in the game.

He said: “Yannick Bolaise is training and will probably play some part for the U23s tonight, so we’ll see what happens with that.

“We’ll have a discussion with the whole team on whether that makes him available on Monday night against Swansea.”