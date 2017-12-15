- Advertisement -

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes that Victor Wanyama’s long-term lay-off has contributed to Tottenham Hotspur’s slump in form this season.

Spurs, who were chasing for the English Premier League title this time last season, find themselves 18 points behind table toppers Manchester City.

According to the Gunners and French legend, Spurs’ struggles have been necessitated by the absence of the injured Kenyan captain, whom he compared to fellow internationals Claude Makelele and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

“His (Wanyama) injury had been felt by the club and there is no doubt about that,” said Henry, who captained Arsenal to the 2006 Champions League final.

“I have said it before, Wanyama and other players, who play in his position, are an integral part of any club’s success or failure because what they do is glamorous. His absence is being felt at Tottenham at the moment.”

Wanyama has not featured for Spurs since he sustained an injury in training ahead of the team’s win over Burnley on August 27. He had played in both of the club’s opening Premier League games against Newcastle and Chelsea.

Henry is currently visiting Kenya’s capital Nairobi where he is expected to hold soccer clinics for young talent under the Guinness banner.