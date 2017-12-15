- Advertisement -

Brazil’s football federation president has been suspended for 90 days while he is under a FIFA ethics investigation.

Marco Polo del Nero is provisionally banned from all football activity.

The 76-year-old has remained as head of the sport’s governing body in Brazil despite being charged by American authorities in 2015 over money laundering allegations.

He quit Fifa’s executive committee that year, but has not been extradited from Brazil to the US to face charges.

Three South American former Fifa executives are currently on trial in New York accused of racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

World football’s governing body said on Friday that the the duration of Del Nero’s ban “may be extended for an additional period not exceeding 45 days”.

“During this time, Mr Polo del Nero is banned from all football activities at both national and international level. The ban comes into force immediately.”

Del Nero was elected president in 2003 and took up a role with Fifa in 2012.

He appeared at the Rio Olympics last summer when he welcomed Fifa president Gianni Infantino to the Brazilian football federation offices.

He has not left Brazil since being indicted two years ago.