Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes Southampton will make life difficult for his side when they clash in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea recovered from their 1-0 away defeat to West Ham with a 3-1 away win against newly promoted Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Southampton were hammered 4-1 at home by visiting Leicester City on Wednesday.

But Conte posited that playing against a side that suffered a heavy defeat would not be easy.

“Tomorrow will be very difficult,” Conte said in Friday’s press conference.

“Southampton are a good team with a lot of good young players with a great future and will make us suffer. They are a good team.

“When we played West Ham we didn’t win and we dropped points against Crystal Palace. We must pay attention in every game.

“We need to show respect and find the right solution to contend for the title and to try and fight Manchester City – not only us but Manchester United, Liverpool as well.

“Time is moving on. It won’t be easy tomorrow playing a side after a bad defeat.”

On whether Chelsea will add to their squad in the January transfer window, Conte said: “It is right to have a meeting with the club about the transfer market in general, but as you know I stay here to work.

“I am a coach and for the transfer market there is the club and you need to ask the club. I can give my opinion but the last word is of the club and I need to respect every decision of the club.”

And on the injury front, the Italian manager revealed that Alvaro Morata could play against the Saints, while David Luiz is still out injured.

He said: “There are no new injuries since the game at Huddersfield. Morata has trained in the past couple of days and he is in contention to play tomorrow.

“David Luiz has a big inflammation in his knee and I don’t know when he will be back.”