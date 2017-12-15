- Advertisement -

Gianluigi Donnarumma has denied he was put under pressure to sign his most recent AC Milan contract.

The young goalkeeper has been under renewed fire from supporters after a report claimed he felt ‘forced’ to sign a deal worth more than £5m a year.

Milan fans unfurled a banner in the San Siro this week that read: ‘psychological violence by giving you €6million-a-season and signing your parasite brother? It’s time to leave… our patience with you is over!’

Donnarumma posted on Instagram on Friday: “It was a bad night, and I didn’t see it coming.

“I never said that I had any moral violence when I signed the contract. Despite everything I look forward and head to the next game. Forza Milan!”

Manchester United, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all reported to have shown at interest in the 18-year-old Donnarumma, who is represented by renowned agent Mino Raiola.