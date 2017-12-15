- Advertisement -

Nigeria senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, dropped two places from 35th to 37th in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings released on Friday.

The Falcons however remain Africa’s number one team.

Since winning the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Super Falcons have not played any friendly or competitive game.

Ghana’s Black Queens maintained number 46 in the world rankings and are second behind the Falcons in Africa.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon who are third in Africa, dropped one spot from 47th to 48th.

- Advertisement -

And two-time Africa Women’s Cup of Nations winners Equatorial Guinea dropped from 51 to 53 and now lie fourth in Africa, while Banyana Banyana who are fifth in Africa, also dropped two places to 54 in the world.

Meanwhile, world champions USA maintained their number one position in the world.

In second place are former world champions Germany and in third are England.

Australia are fourth, followed by Canada, France and the Netherlands in fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Brazil occupy the eighth spot, former world champions Japan are ninth and in number 10 are Sweden.

The next women’s FIFA rankings will be published on March 23, 2018.