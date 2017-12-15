- Advertisement -

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury, Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

Ramsey, 26, picked up the problem against Southampton on Saturday.

Arsenal have four Premier League games and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against the Hammers left this month, then host Chelsea on 3 January before an FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest on 7 January.

Theo Walcott will also miss Saturday’s visit of Newcastle with a groin injury.

Wenger said England winger Walcott, 28, could return at West Ham on Tuesday, but said of Wales international Ramsey: “He will be out for a little longer and that will be maybe three weeks that he is not in contention.”

Arsenal are seventh in the table and without a win in three matches.