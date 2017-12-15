- Advertisement -

Eddie Howe has warned his Bournemouth side about the threat of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino and described Liverpool’s attack as “formidable”.

The attacking quartet, nicknamed the ‘fab four’, have 47 goals between them in all competitions this season, but could not find a way past West Brom in the goalless draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Bournemouth will hope to nullify the Liverpool attack when they host Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Vitality stadium on Sunday.

Asked if the ‘fab four’ were the best attacking quartet in the league, Howe said: “They are certainly up there.

“As a quartet, they are very strong. They have all got different strengths and different ways of hurting you so defensively we are going to have to be very good.

“The problem when you face these types of teams – it is not just one threat. They have threats from both sides and down the middle.

“We know how big a challenge it will be. They are a different team this year. They have added quality, they’ve got a well-known attack with pace, technique and movement.

“I think they are a formidable outfit at the moment. They are scoring goals for fun.

“They are a very strong team this year and they are getting better and improving all the time.”

Howe goes head to head with Klopp and the Bournemouth boss has revealed his admiration for the German’s coaching style, but also added that Klopp reacted gracefully to Bournemouth’s last-minute winner in the 4-3 thriller when the two teams last met on the south coast.

“I can only go from personal experience and from the game here last year when we beat them I thought he was very good in that moment, which is the most difficult for a manager when your team has just lost,” Howe added.

“He acted with real class and showed real personal qualities so I’m full of admiration for him as a man and how he coaches his team.”