Diego Maradona has told Real Madrid they should offload Gareth Bale and replace him with Kylian Mbappe.

The Wales international cost Madrid a then world-record fee of £85.3m when he signed from Tottenham in 2013, but has missed the majority of this season through injury.

Meanwhile, following his move from Monaco, Mbappe has caught the eye in Paris Saint-Germain’s attack which includes Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Maradona made his feelings clear in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS when he said: “I told Florentino [Perez, Real president] to sign Mbappe but he told me had Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Asked where signing Mbappe would leave Bale, Maradona said: “They should sell Bale, they should give him away. I expect Florentino wouldn’t, but maybe he can do a deal, and let Bale go to AC Milan or Inter.

“They have to sign Mbappe, for me he’s the next big thing, he could overtake many players.”

Bale has a chance to win over the Argentina legend when Real Madrid take on Gremio in the FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.