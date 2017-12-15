- Advertisement -

Watford are one of the best teams outside of the Premier League’s “big six”, according to Huddersfield boss David Wagner.

Marco Silva’s side, who host to Huddersfield on Saturday, have lost three of their last four games and find themselves ninth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of sixth-placed Burnley.

Wagner heaped praise on Watford, ranking them alongside Leicester as the next best teams outside the traditional top six and insists his players are not thinking about Saturday’s opponents recent poor form.

“I have massive respect for Watford and what they’ve done so far, for me, apart from the big six Watford and Leicester are the two best teams,” Wagner said.

“Even though Burnley have had an unbelievable season so far, for me what I’ve seen is Watford and Leicester are the two best teams outside the top six names, that’s why I have a lot of respect.

“It is an opportunity, if it is a great opportunity I don’t know. It’s an opportunity like we had 17 opportunites before in the season so far.

“We work independent of what happened to Watford three days ago, we have to be focused on ourselves. We know for sure that they have at the minute not their best form when you look at their results.

“We know for sure that they have some suspensions, and that they have some injury problems, we are aware of it.”

Huddersfield have failed to win any away games since the opening day of the season, and they are currently experiencing a goalscoring drought of ten hours while on the road from the John Smith’s stadium.

“We are aware as well that our away record is not the best one, so it’s time to change something,” he added.