Nigeria defender Gbenga Arokoyo has joined two their Nigerians George Bello and Patrick Okonkwo at Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

Arokoyo was part of the deal which saw Darlington Nagbe making a switch from Portland Timbers to Atlanta United.

The 25-year-old defender arrived Portland Timbers from Gaziantepspor with high hopes in 2016, but played only a game before he suffered an injury which kept him out for the rest of the season.

He joined George Bello and Patrick Okonkwo who penned professional contracts in July after great display with Academy.

Okonkwo, an 18-year old forward from Atlanta, has been one of the most prolific scorers in the country over the last two years.

He spent this past season with the Atlanta United U-18s and led the team with 26 goals in 29 appearances.

That mark was the third-highest in all of USSDA for the U-18 age group.

During the 2015-16 season, Okonkwo scored 22 goals in 30 appearances for Georgia United, which ranked fourth-highest in all of USSDA.