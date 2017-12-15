- Advertisement -

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November after prolific form in front of goal.

The former Chelsea forward, who has made 17 league appearances, currently leads the scoring charts with 13 goals ahead of Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

The Egypt international was in scintillating form during November as he fired Liverpool to an unbeaten month, scoring seven goals in four games.

Salah opened his account for the month with a double against West Ham as Liverpool romped to a 4-1 victory at the London Stadium.

Southampton were the next club to fall victim to Salah’s trickery as his two goals helped Liverpool to a routine 3-0 win at Anfield.

Liverpool were unable to extend their winning run against Chelsea, despite Salah opening the scoring for the hosts after Willian’s late equaliser earned the Blues a draw at Anfield.

The 25-year-old continued his fine goalscoring form toward the end of the month against Stoke as he scored his third double in four games as Liverpool strolled to a 3-0 victory over the Potters.

Liverpool find themselves fifth in the Premier League after 17 games, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham and they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.