Steve McClaren says foreign coaches are pushing out British managers from jobs in English leagues.

David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson and Alan Pardew have returned to roles in the Premier League this season after spells away from management.

There are currently nine British managers in the Premier League, and McClaren says he would like to return to management in England.

“I think there is a lot of perception of foreign coaches coming into our game, coming into the Premier League, Championship and even the first division,” McClaren said. “Maybe they push out the British coaches.

“It’s good to see the likes of David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Roy Hodgson and Alan Pardew showing that British coaching has its value, has its place and can be very, very successful.

“I’m looking in the future to come back to England soon. I want to manage again, I’m still very ambitious. I feel like I’ve still got a lot more to offer to the game.

“Two spells with Derby proved my experience and worth in the Championship. A coaching career is all about experience. What I like to see looking back at England is the likes of Moyes, Allardyce, Hodgson and Pardew coming back from spells out of the game. With the older coaches, experience is vital.”

McClaren’s last managerial role in England was a second spell at Derby County, where he was sacked after an away defeat to Brighton in March.

McClaren, who is now a coaching consultant at Maccabi Tel Aviv, was speaking to Sky Sports after their victory in the Toto Cup over Hapoel Be’er Sheva.