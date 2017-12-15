- Advertisement -

Nigeria international Efe Ambrose has insisted that he holds ‘no grudge’ against Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The defender was shipped out of Celtic on loan to Hibernian earlier in March by Rodgers, who is a former Liverpool FC manager.

Ambrose has since rediscovered his form under Neil Lennon at Hibernian, who signed the 29-year-old on a permanent deal prior to the start to the current season.

On Sunday, the Kaduna-born player scored as Hibernian fought back from two goals down to secure a dramatic 2-2 draw against his former side.

“Well, I thank God for his favour upon my career. He is behind my good performances,” Ambrose told Goal.

“For my critics, criticism is part of the game and that has only made me stronger, better and will drive me to the next level of my career.

“I do not hold any grudge or bitterness against my former coach (Brendan Rodgers) because be helped my career behind the scene and I will always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me,” he continued.

Reflecting on his goal and draw against the Hoops, Ambrose said: “It was a great feeling for me scoring my first league goal this season but the draw was a great result for us.

“Celtic were not better than us in that game but had luck on their side to be ahead of us first. I remembered promising to score soon. But I never expected it will happen so soon and let alone against my former team.

“For the team, we knew a point was very important and can really make big difference at the end of the season. So we fought hard to get a draw in the match,” he added.

He has made 18 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season for Hibernian – scoring once in the process.