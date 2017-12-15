- Advertisement -

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has hit back at diving claims, saying he is “targeted a lot more” than other players.

The 25-year-old faced accusations of diving to win penalties during Crystal Palace’s match against Bournemouth.

Referee Kevin Friend twice awarded spot-kicks for fouls on Zaha as Palace drew the match 2-2.

The FA decided not to take action against the Ivory Coast international for simulation.

Zaha wrote on his Instagram page: “Diving this, diving that! All you people won’t be happy unless I get my leg broken … maybe that’s when you’ll realise maybe I’m targeted just a lot more than others! Joke! Smh.

“People with voices nowadays either bring you down or don’t say nothing unless you’re in the top teams . . . anyways I’ll still do me.”

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson defended Zaha insisting the winger is not a diver or a cheat.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe complained to match officials about both penalty awards, but denied claiming Zaha dived to win the spot kicks.