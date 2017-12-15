- Advertisement -

Fortuna Sittard’s Nigerian manager, Sunday Oliseh, has played down his side’s ambition of gaining promotion to the Dutch topflight league at the end of the current second division season.

Fortuna Sittard, currently occupy one of the two automatic promotion spots, second position, in the Dutch Jupiler League.

Oliseh’s side are on a four game winning streak and could make it five in a row with a win away to FC Den Bosch tonight (Friday).

“There are good teams in the division so we are just taking each game as it comes,” Oliseh said.

“The most important thing is that we are not struggling like we used to in the past. We don’t want to talk about promotion now, but winning games and be consistent.

“The first half of the season is just coming to an end. We hope to maintain that and for sure see where it takes us to.”