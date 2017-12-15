- Advertisement -

Nigeria U23 striker Kufre Ebong has signed a three-year contract with Libyan club Al Ahli of Benghazy.

In recent times the likes of Anthony Okpotu and Victor Namo have featured in war-torn Libya.

The 22-year-old Ebong has previously played in Northern Cyprus as well as Albania.

He has also previously played for hometown club Akwa United and Warri Wolves.

He featured at the 2015 AFCON U23 in Senegal, which Nigeria won to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He is a strong and direct-playing striker or winger.