Video technology will be introduced in French football’s top division from next season.

On Thursday, the board of the Ligue de Football Professional, backed a proposal that will see the new system used in the 2018/2019 campaign of Ligue 1.

This means replays can be used to assist on crucial calls, rather than every decision in matches.

L’Equipe reports that video will be reviewable in the case of goals, penalty calls, straight red cards and mistaken identity for bookings or dismissals.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) must endorse the use of video technology before the LFP can implement the video assistant referee system permanently.

IFAB is expected to deliver a verdict at its annual meeting in early 2018.

“This use of video assistance for refereeing has been wanted by everyone in the game,” the LFP added in its statement.