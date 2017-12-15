- Advertisement -

Former Senegal forward, El Hadji Diouf, believes the Super Eagles possess the quality to have a memorable outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Three-time African champions, Nigeria, who will be making their sixth appearance at the mundial, are among the five African countries that made it to the Russia 2018.

They have been drawn in Group D, along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Gernot Rohr’s charges have some exciting talents in their rank, with the likes of Chelsea’s Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo, and Wilfred Ndidi expected to make a big impact for team at the global soccer fiesta.

“Nigeria have a top quality team, and I see them doing well in Russia. There is Victor Moses at Chelsea, Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi and lots of other exciting talents in the team,” Diouf, a former Liverpool star said in Kano where he featured for African Legends team against Kano Pillars in a charity fundraiser match.

“If they play to their potentials and pay attention to details they will have a good time in Russia.

“They did great in the qualifiers and to qualify without problem from a group that has Cameroon and Algeria it is not a small feat.

“Personally, I look forward to seeing the Super Eagles play in Russia, same for other African countries too.”

The Super Eagles will face Croatia on June 16 at the Kaliningrad Stadium in their opening game of Russia 2018.

Their second group game is against Iceland on June 22 at the Volgograd Arena, while their last group fixture is against Argentina at the Krestovsky Stadium, St.Petersburg.