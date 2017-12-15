- Advertisement -

Hebei CFFC have responded to ongoing rumours linking Javier Mascherano with the CSL outfit, telling Chinese media they are “not aware” of the story.

Publications in Spain claim that the Barcelona veteran, who is hoping to travel with Argentina to the 2018 World Cup, will sign a deal worth €7 million-per-year with the CSL outfit in January.

Speaking to New Express, a daily newspaper in China, a spokesperson for Hebei CFFC made it clear they have no interest in discussing the veracity of the report.

“There’s nothing to say,” the spokesperson said. “The club hierarchy are not even aware of this [story].”

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor said earlier in the week that the club would clear up the 33-year-old’s future in the near future.

“What happens with Mascherano we will see soon,” he told Movistar.

“We have to see the movements and how everything happens.

“Mascherano is a captain, he is a winner and he is very important for us, when he plays and when he does not play, when he is injured or on the bench.”