The South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has thrown his hat into the mix for re-election.

The veteran football administrator has been at the helm of South Africa football’s top job since 2013. He is set to see his tenure end early next year with elections scheduled for March 24.

SAFA hierarchy have taken the decision to bring the elections forward after South Africa failed to qualify for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“We held our Safa annual congress recently (two weeks ago) and one of the things decided there was that the date for the elections should be earlier instead of after the World Cup,” Jordaan told Independent Media.

“The congress had anticipated that we would qualify for the tournament in Russia and therefore only hold the election in September, but seeing that is no longer the case, why wait? It is best to give the new executive, whoever they may be, more time to start now and build towards 2022.

Jordaan went on to confirm that should he be nominated then he will run once again for Safa’s top job.

“If I am nominated, then, probably, yes. If they (the regions) so decide and feel we must complete the project – our junior players are coming through and we have to get more quality coaches into SA football,” he added.

“I am very happy with the fact that during our term, we have seen the transformation of coaches in the PSL.

“When we started, most of the coaches, if not all of them in the league, were foreign coaches. Today, I don’t even know how many foreign coaches there are. They are by far in the minority.

Jordaan also admitted that the current Safa hierarchy will need to face the music for their failures and reward for their successes.

“There will be reward and punishment for what we have done and not done during the time the current executive was in charge – that is just the way of life,” he said.

“I am excited with what has been achieved, but the four years (if re-elected) is going to be quite demanding. I will probably agree to go for another term, but let me not answer a question that has not yet been asked. No one has asked me to stand.

“The nominations will open in the middle of January next year and then they close mid-February. We will know then who are the candidates.”