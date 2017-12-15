- Advertisement -

CHAN Eagles defender Olamilekan Adeleye will be out of action for at least three weeks after he injured his foot during an NPFL Invitational Tournament game against Plateau United, officials said.

This followed a scan on the injury.

He is now the second major injury doubt for next month’s CHAN in Morocco after Katsina United midfielder Destiny Ashadi was also dropped due to an ankle injury.

- Advertisement -

He was forced to quit the game in the first half and was replaced by Kalu Orji.

Giant central defender Adeleye was one of the stand-out performers when Nigeria reached the final of the WAFU Cup in Ghana.

However, he also suffered injury in the final of the sub-regional competition against hosts and eventual winners Ghana.