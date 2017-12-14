- Advertisement -

Peter Stoger has said he is relishing the “extraordinary” opportunity of coaching Borussia Dortmund as he prepares to face Hoffenheim and potential successor Julian Nagelsmann.

Stoger, 51, was appointed as head coach until the end of the season after Peter Bosz was dismissed following a winless Bundesliga streak.

On Tuesday, BVB returned to winning ways under Stoger when they beat Mainz 2-0 away, and they now face Hoffenheim in his first home game.

Nagelsmann has been linked with a summer move to Dortmund, but CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Wednesday that BVB had not made any arrangements for next season despite reports suggesting otherwise.

And Stoger told his prematch news conference: “It’s been communicated that we’ve committed ourselves to this task until the end of the season.

“That’s my only approach. Until then, we want to be as successful as possible. It’s an extraordinary opportunity to work here for six months. Julian Nagelsmann is doing a super job, and that’s all there is to say.”

Meanwhile, Jorg Heinrich told Berlin station Radio Eins that he could not turn down his former club when they asked him to join as an assistant coach.

“It was pretty surprising. I received a call [from Watzke] on Saturday evening, ‘please make it to Dortmund by tomorrow morning,'” Heinrich, a 1997 Champions League winner with BVB, said.

“I was not asked, rather it was requested of me and, since it’s my big sporting love, there was no question that I’d just jump into the car.”

Until Saturday, Heinrich had been coaching at lower league club Falkensee-Finkenkrug, just outside Berlin’s city limits.

He added: “I never thought this would happen — it was very surprising indeed. It’s just a temporary position for now, and we’ve talked about nothing.

“Right now, I am just delighted to be here and help.”