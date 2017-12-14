- Advertisement -

Jack Wilshere says Arsenal are yet to offer him a new contract, despite Arsene Wenger saying talks would begin this month.

Wilshere’s contract expires at the end of the season, and he is free to discuss a move abroad when the transfer window opens in January.

Wenger said he wanted Wilshere’s future sorted before then, but the 25-year-old said he is still in the dark over when talks will begin.

He said: “There’s no update, we’re in the same position we were in two weeks ago.

“There’s not really a date in the diary. I’ve only read what he (Wenger) has said in the media.”

- Advertisement -

Wilshere made his first start in the Premier League for Arsenal in 577 days when he lined up against West Ham at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Hammers boss David Moyes has said he is interested in signing Wilshere, given his lack of game time at the Emirates and the uncertainty surrounding his future.

However, Wilshere insists he is focused on retaining his place in the team.

“At the moment, I’m concentrating on staying fit and staying in the team,” he said.

“That will look after itself and when it’s the right time, I’m sure the boss will pull me so we can have a chat.

“I’m happy. I said before that I was happy, I was just waiting for my opportunity. It came and I think I took it well.”