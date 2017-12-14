- Advertisement -

Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted he was never convinced that Peter Bosz was the right coach for Borussia Dortmund, even during their bright start to the season.

After Thomas Tuchel’s departure in the summer, the Bundesliga side lured Bosz to the Westfalenstadion, having seen the Dutchman guide Ajax to second place in the Europa League and Eredivisie in one season.

Bosz quickly took Dortmund to the top of the table, winning six and drawing one of his first seven Bundesliga games in charge, but a run of 13 games in all competitions in which they won just one – 5-0 over third-tier side Magdeburg – saw them fall far behind their rivals domestically and crash out of the Champions League.

The 54-year-old was fired after Saturday’s defeat to Werder Bremen and the club have been vindicated after seeing the team bounce back immediately with a 2-0 win over Mainz on Tuesday in new coach Peter Stoger’s first game.

And Watzke admits he always had a suspicion that Bosz was not the right man for the job and hopes to move on.

“While we were winning, I never had a secure feeling,” the German club’s CEO said. “It was always fragile.

- Advertisement -

“Now I have the impression that everyone has realised that this could not continue. You have to work constructively and together, and we will now.

“Hiring Jurgen Klopp was the right decision at that time, Thomas Tuchel was purely athletic and the right decision. If we were wrong with Bosz, okay. You can criticise us for that. But such a s**tstorm?”

Watzke also feels the struggles under Bosz had a big impact on the players, meaning they could not afford to keep him in charge.

“Maybe that’s why they didn’t give it their all until the end,” Watzke said. “I like the players, but that’s when I realized. Now I have the impression that everyone understood that things could not go on like this.”

Dortmund had been linked with hiring Stoger before Bosz’s arrival, but his commitment to Koln made him a difficult target. Once Koln sacked him, however, they were ready to make their move.

“He was not done with Koln yet, that’s why there was the solution with Bosz.

“He was at the airport on the way to his mother [when Bosz was sacked]. I told him he’d better unpack his suitcase.”