Eric Bailly may need surgery on an ankle injury that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has now confirmed is “serious”.

The centre-back has missed eight consecutive matches for United and last featured for the Red Devils in the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea on November 5.

He could now be sidelined for all of United’s fixtures over the festive period after Mourinho revealed the Ivory Coast international is still struggling with the problem sustained on international duty last month.

Speaking after United’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth, Mourinho said: “I think it is serious. I don’t know [how long he will be out]. It is an injury that came from the last time he was with the national team.

“We are trying a conservative treatment but if the treatment is not resulting then probably it will end in a surgery procedure but let’s wait a little bit more.”

United lined up with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in the heart of defence in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Eddie Howe’s side at Old Trafford.

Mourinho also has Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof as central defensive options.