- Advertisement -

Romelu Lukaku should have been sent off during Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on Wednesday night, according to Eddie Howe.

Belgium’s all-time record goalscorer was back among the goals against Howe’s Bournemouth, opening the scoring in the 25th minute to secure his first Premier League goal since November 18 in United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

But the Bournemouth boss was unhappy the 24-year-old did not receive a second booking for a challenge on Harry Arter, after he avoided a caution for a late tackle on Nathan Ake earlier in the first half.

When asked whether he thought Lukaku was lucky to stay on the pitch, Howe said: “I did. I was having chats with the fourth official and I thought the first tackle was a yellow card in my opinion.

- Advertisement -

“I thought he was very late on Nathan [Ake]. We made that point to the fourth official and then of course he picks up another one which is a clear yellow – he should have been off the pitch.”

Howe was left disgruntled with referee Graham Scott’s performance as his side failed to win for a fifth consecutive game.

“The referee missed a couple, I don’t want to go on about referees again but you have started me off. He missed a couple of tackles from them and then the first tackle we make we get a yellow, that was difficult,” Howe added.

“I just had a quick chat with him [the official] at the end.”