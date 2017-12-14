- Advertisement -

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his team is still in the title race, despite Manchester City’s 11 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

United returned to winning ways after losing to city rivals Manchester City at the weekend following their hard-fought 1-0 win against Bournemouth in Wednesday’s league game at Old Trafford.

Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, got United’s goal after finishing off Juan Mata’s cross to get back to scoring form after going four staright league games without scoring.

And the Portuguese who had earlier stated that it will be impossible to catch their rivals, says that he hasn’t given up hope.

“We play match after match and the next we have to try to win,” Mourinho told BBC Sport.

“We have a difficult one at West Brom and we try match after match.

“It is only over in May. If it is over now I go on holiday to Brazil or Los Angeles.”

The former Chelsea boss went on to praise his side for securing the win.

“I am pleased with the three points, it was difficult match,” Mourinho continued.

“They had one more day’s rest than us, they were fresher than us, and mentally fresher because a big match takes more from our players.

“We had chances, [Anthony] Martial missed a good chance, [Marcus] Rashford could have had an astonishing effort, and in the last 15 they pushed us.”