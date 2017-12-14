- Advertisement -

Nigeria are considering a friendly in Abuja against fellow Russia 2018 qualifiers Egypt before the World Cup in June, officials have disclosed.

The secretary general of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, said two other friendlies are also being considered.

He said although no final decision has been reached, the three friendly matches would be played in Abuja before the World Cup to be hosted by Russia in June.

He said, “We’re looking at three countries. We want to play in Abuja. We haven’t finalised, but Egypt is one of them.”

Sanusi has already spoken about a high-profile against England in June, while Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed his team will face another Russia 2018-bound team Poland on March 23.