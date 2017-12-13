- Advertisement -

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has told Sport Bild that the idea of another transfer abroad “is always in the back of my mind.”

Boateng, 29, joined Bayern from Manchester City for €13.5 million in 2011 after making 16 City appearances and has become an integral part of the Bundesliga champions’ team.

However, the Germany international suffered a succession of muscle injuries last season and started only 10 games under former coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Boateng has said he did not always see eye-to-eye with Ancelotti, but although he is happier under the returning Jupp Heynckes, with whom he won the Treble in 2013, he said: “Moving again is always in the back of my mind — but of course it depends on the situation.

“Jupp Heynckes has brought back the feelgood factor. He gives me the feeling that I am wanted and conveys respect.”

But with Heynckes having said he will leave in the summer, Boateng — under contract until 2021 — is not looking too far ahead.

“At the moment, I am only setting small targets — taking it step by step,” he said. “I just want to stay fit, enjoy a good second half to the season and then play in the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic praised Boateng for his successful return from last season’s injuries, saying: “We’ve been through some tough times together, but Jerome has made a good comeback and is playing increasingly well.

“He has shown how important he is for us.”