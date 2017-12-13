- Advertisement -

Willian has told Chelsea fans he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge amid speculation of a possible reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Willian, 29, has not been a regular starter this season but marked his return to the side with a match-winning display in Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Huddersfield.

“I’m happy here and the fans can be calm,” he said after Chelsea turned in a much-improved display at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“I’m always happy here at Chelsea. I really like this club a lot with my heart. Yeah, I’m very happy.”

Willian has been repeatedly linked with a move to United amid growing frustration at his lack of game time under Antonio Conte.

The Brazil international has started only 12 games this season, but responded to his recall by heading home Chelsea’s second and laying on the other goals for Tiemoue Bakayoko and Pedro.

“Of course I’m very happy,” he said. “When I play, I always try to do my best to help the team to score goals to make assists, and I did that with my teammates.”

Champions Chelsea bounced back from Saturday’s defeat at West Ham but Conte repeated his assertion that the title race was over.

However, Willian is not giving up and said: “We have to fight until the end. It’s a big gap [to leaders Manchester City], but we have to fight until the end. We have a lot of games.

“In football, anything can happen. We will never give up, we have to continue.

“We have to think about us and our performance and forget the others. We are Chelsea, a big club, and we always want to win.”