Former Nigeria coach Clemens Westerhof has blasted the country over FIFA’s recent point deduction and fine for the Super Eagles playing an ineligible player during the inconsequential World Cup qualifier away to Algeria last month.

Westerhof, who spoke from his country home in the Netherlands, said it was a monumental shame for football and its managers in the West African country.

“FIFA deducted points from the Super Eagles?, for what”, I hope the Super Eagles will still go to the World Cup”?, Westerhof fired when informed of FIFA’s sanction.

When told the point deduction was punishment for fielding a supposedly suspended Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, following cautions against Swaziland and Zambia games, and that the Super Eagles will still be at the Russia 2018 World Cup, an obviously relieved Westerhof said it was a shame a country like Nigeria could still come short of simply rules of the game at this stage.

“Shame, yes, it’s a shame Nigeria don’t know a suspended player.

“You play games, you don’t know player A, player B with yellow card, red card……..

“The Federation (NFF) is there, the officials of the Super Eagles don’t take note and team media.

“It is a big shame, but good (however) the Super Eagles will be at the World Cup.”