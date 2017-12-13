- Advertisement -

Bolaji Yusuf, the Senior Special Adviser to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sports Infrastructure, on Wednesday assured Nigerians that the ongoing reconstruction of the Agege Township Stadium would be delivered as scheduled.

Yusuf gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after an on the spot assessment to the stadium which, he said, the pace of work on it was satisfactory.

NAN reports that Lagos State Government had directed speedy completion of the remodelling of the stadium ahead of the African Football Confederation (CAF) inspection in December for the 2017/2018 Champions League.

He said that there was a concerted effort to get the facility ready for MFM FC of Lagos for its CAF Champions League engagements next year.

“We are on top of the reconstruction works on the facility and it is going on according to plans, we are expecting CAF inspection by December.

“I am sure that the stadium will get a pass mark. The new designs are diligently followed and we are sure to deliver the stadium.

- Advertisement -

“Its part of the vision of the government to improve sports and a good sporting facility is also a catalyst for what we are talking about.

“The stadium needs a facelift and that is what we are giving it. Lagos is known for standards and our sporting facilities will not be left out of the standard.

“The government has committed huge sums of money for the reconstruction to upgrade it to a place where international matches can be held,’’ he said.

Yusuf said that all the necessary adjustment on the stadium was in line with the recommendations from the CAF, adding that the plans would be followed strictly.

“The stadium needs an upgrade as advised by CAF and all the remodelling plans will be followed strictly.

“We expect people to see a brand new stadium when the work is done on it and it will also be a pride for everyone.

“The stadium remodelling is not only for the team that wants to play continental matches there but others as well,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Lagos-based MFM secured a ticket to play in the money-spinning CAF Champions League in the stadium which necessitated the upgrade.