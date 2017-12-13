- Advertisement -

Sam Allardyce has cancelled Everton’s Christmas party after telling his players their current form is not deserving of celebration.

The Toffees had originally intended to hold their Christmas get-together next week between Monday’s game against Swansea at Goodison Park and the visit of Chelsea five days later.

Allardyce, however, has cancelled the annual party while he continues to address the club’s form ahead of a run of games against West Brom, Bournemouth and Manchester United in seven days over Christmas.

“I’ve stopped the Christmas party because it is not needed at the moment because of the position we were in when I arrived here,” he said.

“I told the players I will pay them back when they come out of Christmas into January. We will socialise but we can socialise at the right time.

“It is very important that the players – in today’s environment with social media – are not seen to be out enjoying themselves too much.

“A lot has been asked of them, playing in Europe and with injuries. So the party is off until there is a period of time when we are in a very good position.

“Then I can say to the lads, ‘Have a relaxing time, which you deserve’. But I don’t want a call telling me they have been in trouble because they will be in more trouble with me.”