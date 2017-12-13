- Advertisement -

Eric Dier says Tottenham need to learn from their recent poor form to ensure they do not suffer the same fate again.

Spurs beat Stoke 5-1 on Saturday to record their first Premier League win in over a month, a run of form that has seen them drop to seventh in the table.

Dier said: “Whenever you go through bad periods, I think the most important thing is to learn from them and make sure they don’t happen again.”

The 23-year-old said that Mauricio Pochettino’s message to his players never changed during their poor form, despite going four matches without a win.

Dier said: “The manager’s mentality never changes. The mentality is always to just keep working hard and keep improving.

“We’re just trusting what we’ve always done and sticking to the basics.”

Dier says Tottenham need to ensure their win over Stoke leads to an upturn in form, as he believes finishing in the top four this season could be harder than ever.

He said: “Some of the teams in the top six have spent a lot of money and really improved their squads.

“It’s extremely competitive at the moment and it’s going to be the hardest season yet.”