- Advertisement -

The House of Representatives Committee on Sports has pledged total support to the national team towards the Russia 2018 World Cup campaign.

The committee also commended the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for its efforts at transforming the country’s football.

The committee during the 2018 budget defence with NFF officials in Abuja yesterday said that with the way NFF handles matters related to the Super Eagles, the Nigerian national team can win next year’s World Cup to be hosted by Russia.

The NFF’s team was led by its president, Amanju Pinnick, to the budget defence session.

The chairman of the committee, Goni Bukar Lawan (APC, Yobe) said the panel would do all within its powers to support the NFF to realize its laudable programmes, including making the Eagles to perform well at the World Cup.

“Mr President, you could see how everybody here is commending you. I also believe and see that you’re doing a good job. Please keep it up. On our part, we’ll keep supporting you. If you have any challenges, please don’t hesistate to approach us,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, the chairman of the committee’s technical panel, Abubakar Nuhu Danburam (APC, Kano), said as far as they were concerned, the Eagles could win the World Cup.

“We want a situation where when the Eagles come back home with the World Cup trophy, they’ll be celebrated at your new headquarters,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pinnick told the panel that the Super Eagles would be playing some friendly matches ahead of the competition.

Responding to a question on when the NFF headquarters would be completed, Pinnick said NFF was working assiduously to ensure that it is completed in by March next year.

He said, the Aiteo Group, sponsors of the Nigeria Football League, are currently building secretariats in six states namely Jigawa, Kwara Borno, Osun, Abia and Bayelsa to be completed early next year.

“After building this structures, we’re talking to NNPC to build two pitches in each state to be maintained by the states FAs,” he said, noting that the Eagles would play a friendly on May 27.