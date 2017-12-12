- Advertisement -

Jose Mourinho questioned Manchester City’s behaviour and education when asked about the post-match fracas after the Manchester derby.

Both clubs have been asked for their observations by the FA over a tussle that broke out next to the changing rooms following Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 victory for City in the Premier League.

Sky Sports reports the City squad were celebrating with loud music in an open-door dressing room when United staff took offence, and Mourinho is thought to have said something to those inside on the way to his post-match interviews.

After initially refusing to speak about the incident at his press conference to preview Wednesday’s game Bournemouth, the United boss the offered this cryptic response.

Mourinho said: “For me it was just a question of diversity – diversity in behaviours and diversity in education. Just that and nothing more than that.”

After a bitter derby defeat that severely damaged United’s title hopes, Mourinho is expecting to see a reaction from his side when Bournemouth come to Old Trafford.

“When you lose you probably have a little bit more desire to win it,” Mourinho said. “Nobody wants to lose once. Nobody wants to lose twice. Every team in the world, when you lose a match, the next one you have a little bit extra to give.”

Though United now trail City by 11 points, Mourinho was keen to remind his critics that the team are still on pace to significantly exceed their Premier League points total from last season.

“The number of points that we have, last season we had seven less or eight less in this moment,” Mourinho said.

“Last season we drew at home against Bournemouth. Now let’s try to do better than we did last season.”