Jurgen Klopp has defended his comments in his post-match interview following Sunday’s Merseyside derby and insists he didn’t use any words he’d “take back”.

Klopp engaged in a heated discussion with Sky Sports touchline reporter Patrick Davison after Everton scored a 77th-minute penalty to secure a point with Liverpool.

Following the game, the Liverpool boss was upset with the decision referee Craig Pawson awarded Everton after Dejan Lovren was adjudged to have fouled Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, Klopp insists his actions during the exchange were due to his emotions at the time and confirms he would not alter his reaction if he could return to the scenario.

“I would give the same interview now? I think the information I had to give would be the same,” Klopp said when speaking ahead of Liverpool’s mid-week Premier League game against West Brom.

“But of course, now I’m completely relaxed. It was five minutes after the same so I was not relaxed.

Klopp apologised at the close of the interview with Davison and confirmed his approach was solely down to frustrations so soon after the highly-anticipated game, but he says he has no regrets.

“I didn’t use any words that I have to take back or whatever, I don’t like it but I’m pretty sure I cannot change it because I felt it and I felt like this in that moment.

“I’m not an actor, so I cannot act differently. Meanwhile, I can keep myself that calm that nothing serious happens in situations like this.

“It’s just an interview. I don’t think that anybody really remembers it and looks back and thinks ‘it was hilarious’.”