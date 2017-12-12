- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba has made a call for Vincent Enyeama to be recalled to the national team after the goalkeeper made his first appearance in over seven months.

Enyeama, who quit the senior national team in 2015 after a spat with former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh, returned to action for Lille’s U-18 side in a fourth tier league game last Saturday.

He had been out due to a serious injury since April.

“This will be the fifth time Nigeria will face Argentina at the World Cup, we need Enyeama to fill that void in the goalkeeping department where there seems to be a bit of worry,” Ikpeba said.

The trio of Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho have not totally convinced the coaching staff of the Super Eagles.

“He is back playing again and I believe his sharpness will return in no time,” Ikeja added.

“We should not get carried away by the win over Argentina in the friendly in Krasnodar. Our opening match is against Croatia so we stand a chance of getting through to the next round if our defence is well covered.”

Nigeria will face Croatia in at the Kaliningrad Stadium in their opening Group D game on June 16th, Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on June 22nd and finally Argentina in their final group game on the 26th of June at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.