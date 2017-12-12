- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles Coach, Austin Eguavoen, says Chelsea star Victor Moses has done excellently well in recent time despite not winning the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year Award.

Liverpool sensation, Mohamed Salah, clinched the award, beating fellow final nominees; Nigeria’s Victor Moses, Gabon’s Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Guinea’s Naby Keita and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

Reacting to the award held on Monday, December 11 2017, Eguavoen says he is impressed with Moses’ performance and still believe he could win the CAF Footballer of The Year Award.

“Well, I have nothing much to say about the award, we have all seen that Salah won it, but I want to state clearly that Moses has been fantastic. His efforts contributed to Chelsea winning the EPL last season and the fact that he didn’t win the BBC Award does not mean he cannot win the CAF Award,” the former Sunshine Stars coach said.

“Aside his performance for Chelsea, we also saw what he did for the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifiers. So,not winning the BBC Award could be a blessing in disguise for him.”

Eguavoen however advises Nigerian players to work harder, even before the end of the season.

“I believe Nigeria has many quality players that can win any award in football, but may be they have not worked to that level, and that is why it has not happened.

‘I call on all Nigerian players to work harder. They have the talent and can emulate the likes of Kanu, Amuneke and Ikpeba who have all won the CAF Footballer of the Year award before,” Eguavoen concludes.