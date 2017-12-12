- Advertisement -

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju says Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah deserved his 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year award, but backs ‎Nigeria’s Victor Moses to beat the Egyptian to the CAF MVP award.

On Monday, Salah was announced as the winner of the 2017 BBC best African footballer award, taking over from Algeria and Leicester winger, Riyad Mahrez.

Salah beat off competition from Nigeria’s Victor Moses, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Naby Keita of Guinea and Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

He becomes the third Egyptian after Mohamed Barakat (2005) and Mohamed Aboutrika (2008) to win the award.

Reacting to Salah winning the award, Adepoju however stated that the other nominees would also have been deserving of the award.

- Advertisement -

“All the nominees deserved it (award) but unfortunately it is only one person that can win it,” Adepoju who won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia said. ‎

“Salah has won and we all have to congratulate him.”

Adepoju pointed out that missing out in the BBC award does not reduce Moses’ chance of winning the 2017 CAF Footballer of the Year award.

He said: ” Moses still stand a chance of winning the CAF best player award. We shouldn’t say because he hasn’t won the BBC best player award then he doesn’t stand a chance of winning the CAF award. They are two different awards and let’s just look forward to it.”