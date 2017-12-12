- Advertisement -

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says the return of Cote d’Ivoire striker Wilfried Bony has boosted his team.

Clement says they are beginning to reap the rewards of having the former Manchester City forward.

The 29-year-old has netted in successive games, with his late winner against West Bromwich Albion lifting the Swans off the foot of the English Premier League.

“Step by step you can see he is getting fitter and sharper and now the goals are starting to come,” said Clement to the BBC.

“It was a fantastic finish early in the game against Stoke, really a top class striker’s goal.

“And what a big moment to score in the game on Saturday, the stage the game was at, the pressure that was on us to get the result.

“It was an absolutely clinical finish.”

The 2015 African champion found the back of the net with 29 league and cup goals in his first spell with Swansea before being sold to City in a deal worth £28m in January 2015.

However, he managed just six goals with the Citizens and another two while on loan at Stoke, in a difficult two years before returning to the Swans for £12m.

In addition, Clement believes Swansea are beginning to see signs of the old Bony, whose goals helped the club finish eighth in the 2014/15 Premier League season.