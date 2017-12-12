- Advertisement -

The Onitsha Main Market Football team emerged winners of this year’s edition of the Willie Obiano football competition for traders in Anambra State, following their 4-1 victory over the Nnewi New Motor Spare Parts.

The Onitsha team secured the victory through penalty shoot out after playing 1-1 at regulation time in the final decided at the Godwin Achebe Mini Stadium, Onitsha yesterday.

ATDA Belgium Market Nkpor won the bronze after a walkover against the Nkpor Main Market for the third place game of the competition, which began on July 14.

Top scorers of the competition went to Obiora Enye of Nkwo Umunze and Ikenna Kachim of Mgbuka Nkpor with three goals apiece and were each rewarded with N20,000.

Other prizes that include N100, 000 for the best behaved team was won by the Millennium Importers Association. While N20,000 each was given to the best goalkeeper, Emmanuel Uzoigwe, and the MVP of the tournament, Echezona Nwobodo.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Sports and Youth Entrepreneurship, Mr. Uju Nwogu, commended the various markets and their teams for the cooperation and peaceful conducts during the fiesta.

He said the competition was part of Governor Willie Obiano’s commitment to locate and harness talents from across the state for future development in soccer.