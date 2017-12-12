- Advertisement -

Bayern Munich have threatened a German newspaper with legal action after the Bundesliga leaders were linked with a January move for Bernd Leno.

Bayern are down to the bare bones in the goalkeeping department with first choice shot stopper Manuel Neuer out with a foot injury, and Sven Ulreich joining him on the sidelines.

A date for Neuer’s return remains unclear with some reports suggesting he may not feature until March, while Ulreich tweaked a thigh ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

That meant Ulreich was forced to leave the pre-match warm-up and hand Tom Starke his 100th league appearance – the 36-year-old having come out of retirement when Neuer got injured in September.

With such a dirge of options, Bild had reported Bayer Leverkusen keeper Leno was set to switch to the Allianz Arena, but Bayern have hit back.

“The Bild newspaper claims in its current issue that Bayern Munich want to sign Bernd Leno from Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen ‘in the winter break’,” a statement read.

“This reporting is without foundation. “Bayern Munich will take legal action.”

Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director, added: “With our goalkeepers we are very satisfied.”