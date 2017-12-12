- Advertisement -

Akwa United head coach, Abdu Maikaba, has expressed contentment with his team’s 1-1 draw with MFM FC on the opening day of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Invitational on Monday.

Maikaba’s men rallied back from a goal behind to claim a point off MFM at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano after Ajibola Otegbeye converted from the spot to cancel out Adegboyega Adekunle’s strike for the Lagos club.

The former Wikki Tourists coach explained to www.npfl.ng that his team coped well despite having to play three games in three games.

“I am pleased with the performance of my players, we played three games within three days and this is not easy. It was a good game and I am happy we are picking up.

- Advertisement -

“We have much to do and we will correct all the errors noted and I am also happy that the competition is helping us to find our bearing,” Maikaba said.

MFM FC head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu also said “it was a game” that had finesse to it. He added that his team were unlucky to drop points to AITEO Cup holders.

Ilechukwu then assured that MFM FC are ready for next year’s assignment in the CAF Champions League and will use the invitational tournament to build on the quality of the team.

He said MFM are prepared to march any team in the country and on the continental as they have the quality in their playing personnel to face any opposition.