Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is aiming to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon after extending his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation for two more years.

Three-time champions Nigeria missed out on the 2015 and 2017 edition of the African Cup of Nations, and trail leaders Libya and South Africa by three points in Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

‘’The verbal agreement was reinforced by an official handshake,’’ said Rohr to football365.fr.

‘’We met in Moscow with representatives of the executive committee of the Federation. We agreed on a two-year extension.

‘’I thank my leaders for this trust. Beyond the World Cup, the goal is AFCON 2019. We want to come back and win.’’

The Super Eagles were due to face Seychelles in their next AFCON qualifier in March 2018 but that game has been postponed because of their involvement in the World Cup.

Nigeria first won the African Cup of Nations on home soil in 1980, before triumphing in 1994 and 2013.