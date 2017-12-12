- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has declared that the board is still holding talks with more countries for the Super Eagles to play international friendly ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Speaking yesterday, Eagles media officer, Mr. Toyin Ibitoye, noted that the proposed tune up matches for the Eagles games would be disclosed to the public in due time.

He said that much of the information on the international friendlies in the media remains speculations until the NFF makes the news official.

He said that the NFF was on course to give the Super Eagles the best preparations it deserves for the World Cup.

- Advertisement -

Ibitoye added that the CHAN Eagles currently engaging in the ongoing Super Six pre-season tournament are poised to come out victorious in the championship, stressing that it would assist ascertain their readiness to fly in the 2018 CHAN championship.

“Much of the friendly games that are advertised in the media are still under discussion. NFF is taking its time to seal the various friendlies before making official statement.

“They cannot make any announcement now because any thing can happen along the line.

“The Eagles would be playing quality friendlies before the World Cup and the NFF is not relaxing. CHAN Eagles are also in the right spirit for the Super Six battle in Kano. Other preparations for the team would be made known after the tournament,” he stated.